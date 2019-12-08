BOB BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY --- As Congress winds down for the year, there’s an important proposal in consideration that could determine the future of the wind industry and Iowa’s wind energy leadership. The Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for wind energy is needed to continue the economic growth for the industry and create a level playing field for all renewables to develop and expand.
The Production Tax Credit, which helped spurred the growth of the wind industry, is slated to expire at the end of the year by request of those in the industry. However, wind energy should receive the same benefits as other renewables like solar, which will continue to receive critical tax credits, indefinitely.
Congress should update the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) to include wind energy along with storage, and transmission in Section 48. Doing so means ensuring a compressive approach to a renewable energy strategy so all forms of renewables have an equal opportunity for continued growth. Not doing so would result in reduced investments into our state, less revenue for local communities and the loss of jobs.
Join us, Power Up Iowa, by asking our Congressional members to update ITC by adding parity for all renewables, including wind.
