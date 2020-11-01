LETTER: Wild-eyed radical

MELISSA HESTON

CEDAR FALLS -- I am the “radical left!"

According to some current political ads, I am part of a dangerous “mob” that seeks to destroy the U.S. from within, a "socialist!" I have to wonder what I and my fellow lefties have actually done to become such a threat to our 244-year-old nation.

Why am I so scary?

Apparently, because I want our public tax dollars to be used to create and enhance the public commons (our roads and bridges, our schools, our environment, our libraries, our justice system, our public health system). So, yes, I want a big tax increase on the rich. After all, they have benefited most from our “trickle down” economic policies while our public commons have become more and more fragile.

By the way, I am 62, a homeowner, volunteer, and willing taxpayer. So, what will I be doing on Nov. 4, no matter who wins?

Pretty much exactly what I’ve been doing all my life. Working to enhance the public commons that benefit most of us in multiple ways, and planting my spring garden in my front yard for all to enjoy. Yeah, I'm very, very scary!

