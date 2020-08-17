Letter: Why they kneel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARLON MICOU

WATERLOO -- Sandra Reicks' guest column Aug. 9 bemoaning NFL players kneeling during the national anthem was as disingenuous as it gets. To protest police brutality and systemic racism, Colin Kaepernick decided to take a seat during the anthem. Former Green Beret Nate Boyer suggested he take a knee instead. This had nothing to do with the flag. Many players around the NFL soon followed. This isn't a secret. Everyone knows this, including Reicks. That's why there was no mention of it in her article.

If people have no problem with systemic racism and police brutality, just say so, but don't hide that by claiming the protests are about something else.

What Kaepernick and others took a knee against played out for the world to see May 25 when officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds as he cried out for his mother and begged for his life until he took his last breath.

Reicks lamented: "Participating in the family fantasy football league is tough this year.'' Well a tougher reality is, George Floyd's family will never see him again, nor will he be the last person that this happens to.

