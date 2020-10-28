LETTER: Why I'm pro-life

INDEPENDENCE -- It's personal to me. I am a conservative, so if you want to stop reading now, that's OK, but before you do, could I try to explain why I have adopted this philosophy? I can do it in one simple sentence: I am pro-life. I believe life begins at conception. The very definition of life and death is very hazy to say the least yet so important. Knowing whether someone's alive or dead is probably the most important job a doctor can do. I would never want a doctor (or anyone) to declare me dead if I were not, indeed, dead. If my heart's beating, keep working, OK? An abortion can only do one of two things, one being the terminating of a life and the other terminating of a death. Can there be an "in between?" How does one go about terminating a death? If the person is already dead, how much more terminating does one need to do? But if one terminates a life? Think.