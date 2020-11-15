LETTER: Who's responsible?

RON ORF

TRIPOLI -- I am not actually certain I know what my opinion is about this, but I have a question and a proposition to run by the people of Iowa.

This concerns the fact that, as I understand it, six Iowa public school educators have died of COVID-related maladies since the beginning of the school year. My question is: Would we have gone back to school had we known that six or more teachers would have to die and many more would be sickened to achieve the goal of in-person schooling?

That thought brings me to my proposition: As teachers were informed they would be fired and would not receive unemployment benefits if they did not return to school, should the state be responsible for compensating their families for their devastating losses? If we had sent the Iowa National Guard to say, Afghanistan, and the soldier had been killed, the family does receive compensation. Far more Iowans have died and been physically harmed in the last four months manning our public schools than have been injured or killed in combat.

Does the state and the people of Iowa have any responsibility?

