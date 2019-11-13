CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- Another perspective to Mrs. Obama’s experience with “White Flight” on Chicago’s Southside (column Nov. 7): I lived there. Between 1965-68 “Roseland” changed from 100% white to about 80% black. “Block-Busting” by unscrupulous Realtors scared people who were told that their house values would plummet, and they would be the last whites remaining.
Roseland was a community where children played until the streetlights came on and a stolen car was big news. Now streets that I played in are subject to gunfire, gang rule, and murders. A local school gives safety maps to its students so they can avoid drug houses and the vibrant business center is comprised of store front churches and vacant lots.
Yes, the folks who moved in were good people just looking to improve their lives. Maybe if whites had not fled, the neighborhood would have remained stable. However, the gang culture that decent people hoped to escape followed and eventually took over.
It is easy to paint the working class families who left in a panic as racists. However, there is nothing in the neighborhood they left that would convince one that they had not made the right decision.
