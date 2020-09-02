LETTER: Where's the RNC?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VONICE HOFFMAN

JESUP -- I was really rather shocked when I read The Courier on Friday, Aug. 28. Not one article on the Republican National Convention and President Trump accepting the RNC nomination for this upcoming presidential election. It made me wonder if there was a reason, such as oversight, etc.

I perused all editions during the Democratic National Convention. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, there was almost a full page article on the convention. The following day there was an article on the DNC and two editorials on the DNC. The next two days there were articles about the convention with Friday's article admiring Biden's acceptance of the presidential nomination.

For the RNC, an article was published Monday, Aug. 24, about the RNC commencing that evening The next day a very small article ran -- you might have missed it. On the 26th, the coverage of the RNC was limited to remarks made by (Gov. Kim) Reynolds and storm damage. The next day coverage was of (Sen. Joni) Ernst's remarks. After Trump accepted the nomination on Thursday, no article at all Friday or Sunday!

Makes you wonder why, or doesn't it? Pure, unadulterated bias in my opinion.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due advertising constraints there was no Nation page in the Friday Courier, which is where the RNC article should have run. The writer's point is well-taken: We should have found a spot for an RNC article.

