RON SPEARS
WATERLOO --- Bob VanderPlaats is raising money for his Family Leader Dec. 3. As you know the Family Leader is against Planned Parenthood teaching sex education to youth. His preference is let them learn from porn which is accessible to any child with a iPhone.
The Leader is led, of course, by men. It holds the position that human life begins at conception. In the future there would be a conception cake celebrating its beginning of life. There would be conceptional presents. There would be a Certificate of Conception. The person would be nine months earlier to collect Social Security, obtain a driver's license, fishing license, etc.
The anti-abortion folks cannot have it two ways. If the fertilized egg is a human, and this can be done in 24 hours, it is a human life entitled to all that is granted to a human life. Or the date of birth determines its humanity whenever and however that happens.
