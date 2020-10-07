 Skip to main content
Letter: What's with Trump flags?
Letter: What's with Trump flags?

CLARKSVILLE — What is up with those Trump flags?

I have seen a lot of presidential races in my lifetime, but I have never seen anything as crazy as the Trump Flags Syndrome! Ronald Reagan would have never come up with his own campaign flag movement. And neither of the Bushes designed their own flag. It undermines the importance and authenticity of our star spangled banner. It may be time to call on Republican family members, friends and then leaders to quit the craziness of Trump supporter slogan designs on those campaign flags.

