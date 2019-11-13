THOMAS MENUEY
EVANSDALE --- What is wrong with Washington? Here it is in a nutshell. There isn't term limits. It's time that we demand term limits for the House and the Senate; also that we demand a Constitutional measure to a balanced budget. All this needs to come before the voters. This would take care of a lot of wasted time.
Maybe then they would actually work for the ones who put them there in the first place. Let's be the first in the nation to start this movement when you go to your caucus.
