Letter: What I'm voting for

ROBERT CAMARATA

GRUNDY CENTER -- I’m not voting for Trump. I am voting for:

The First Amendment and freedom of speech.

The Second Amendment, my right to defend my life and my family.

The next Supreme Court justice(s) to protect the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The continued growth of my retirement fund and the stock market.

The return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.

The Electoral College and the republic we live in.

The police to be respected once again and to ensure law and order.

The continued appointment of federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

That our jobs will remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico, and other foreign countries.

Secure borders and legal immigration.

The military and the veterans who fought and died for this country.

The continued peace progress in the Middle East.