Letter: ﻿ What he said

CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK -- From Steve Cortes, CNN political commentator: "Did President Trump call neo-Nazis 'very fine people' during a press conference following the Charlottesville riots of 8/2017? (even some Republicans are still believing this.)
The media reported that President Trump described neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”
"Only, he didn’t. In fact, he didn’t even hint at it. Just the opposite: he condemned the neo-Nazis in no uncertain terms. So then, who were the “fine people” he mentioned? He was referring to another group of Charlottesville demonstrators who came out that weekend — protestors who wanted the Robert E. Lee statue removed and protestors who wanted to keep the statue and restore the park’s original name. Pres. Trump: '…I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists. They should be condemned totally.' (by the way, his grandchildren are Jewish).
"So there were actually 4 groups at the protest. Pro and Con Statue removers and White Pride and Antifa."
This should not be tolerated. No wonder the president uses the term "fake news" frequently.