Letter: ﻿ What he said

"Only, he didn’t. In fact, he didn’t even hint at it. Just the opposite: he condemned the neo-Nazis in no uncertain terms. So then, who were the “fine people” he mentioned? He was referring to another group of Charlottesville demonstrators who came out that weekend — protestors who wanted the Robert E. Lee statue removed and protestors who wanted to keep the statue and restore the park’s original name. Pres. Trump: '…I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists. They should be condemned totally.' (by the way, his grandchildren are Jewish).