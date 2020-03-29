Letter: West game

MARLON MICOU

WATERLOO -- KCRG-TV interviewed Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating to ask how referees could count a 3-point field goal by North Scott against West Waterloo in their March 2 substate game after the clock clearly ran out. Keating said there was no recourse after pictures emerged showing the game clock at 0.0 when the basketball was still in the hands of North Scott's Ty Anderson. Keating said replay equipment was too costly and human error was part of sports.

What Keating purposefully ignored was Wahawk DeQuavion Walker's shot cleared the net with 0.4 seconds left, far too little time for North Scott to call a timeout. If North Scott told the referees at the last timeout they wanted one on a made basket by West High, why did the referees put back on 0.6 seconds instead of 0.4?

It's universally accepted no player can catch and shoot with 0.3 or less while facing the basket, Kyle Korver has one of the NBA's fastest release times at .76 seconds. These referees gave North Scott 0.6 to get off a shot that an NBA player couldn't execute and counted it.

These lapses were a lack of common sense and fairness.

