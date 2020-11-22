LETTER: We're all in this together

CEDAR FALLS -- I am thankful for the Courier's Sunday editorial "Don't spread division." My observation is that somehow many of us have fallen for manufactured polarization and division against our good judgment and basic decency. We need to regain our bearing and recall our respectful selves.

One way of re-grounding ourselves in Iowa values is to focus on what we share in common which is the daily life in the local community where we live. Once we commit to working together and making what we share in common better -- our neighborhoods, our schools, our community services, our health care, the natural world that sustains us -- we may begin to see each other as fellow community members who care and not as "the other."