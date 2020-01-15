Letter: Weighing in

SUMNER -- The Ban the Box ordinance in Waterloo is the same as "ban the truth." Nowadays, the truth is suppressed everywhere possible. You're only told what is politically correct.

On another matter, I am glad to read that those speed light cameras are doing their job, and that crashes and fatalities are down where such cameras are in use. Those who ballyhoo about due process and intrusion of freedom care more about their time, profits and schedule than the lives that get snuffed out from speed and careless driving.