Letter: Week’s delay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROGER WHITE

CEDAR FALLS — It has been stated that “Trump has blood on his hands” due to his denying and delaying the nation’s COVID-19 response. The question is: How much?

A team at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health asked the question: “What if Social Distancing Measures Were Implemented Earlier?” In their analysis as of May 3, the researchers found 703,975 confirmed nationwide cases (62%) and 35,927 reported deaths (55%) up to May 3 would have been avoided if control measures had been adopted one week earlier (March 8 instead of March 15). Had the sequence occurred two weeks earlier (March 1 instead of March 15), the nation would have been spared 960,937 cases (84%) and 53,990 deaths (83%).

That’s a lot of unnecessary illness, suffering and death that could have been prevented if Trump had listened and responded when he was first warned by national security and public health officials. This gives us an indication of just how much blood Trump does have on his hands. And his tweeting and lobbying for premature reopening of the states will only add to the illness, suffering and death of Americans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0