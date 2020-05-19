Letter: Wearing masks

DUNKERTON -- I was at a car dealer waiting for an oil change. Three of us had masks on. An older person walked in criticizing us. Said it was power keeping us in the masks. Tried to bait one of us. His wife was struggling with cancer. When the guy tried to defend himself, the pompous butt said he couldn’t understand him. (Take off the mask). No one rose to the bait. You know, I thought we lived in a free country. Until someone tells me different I will believe this.