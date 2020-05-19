Letter: Wearing masks

ELAINE SIMENSON
DUNKERTON -- I was at a car dealer waiting for an oil change. Three of us had masks on. An older person walked in criticizing us. Said it was power keeping us in the masks. Tried to bait one of us. His wife was struggling with cancer. When the guy tried to defend himself, the pompous butt said he couldn’t understand him. (Take off the mask). No one rose to the bait. You know, I thought we lived in a free country. Until someone tells me different I will believe this.
If you do or don’t want to wear a mask; if you don’t want to wash your hands; if you don’t or do stay home ... remember we all make decisions based on our situations in life. Don’t criticize. You have no idea what is going on in someone’s life. And no one will tell criticize you or hassle you for what you do. To the guy at the dealership, good luck. Hope you stay well.
