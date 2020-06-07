Letter: Wearing masks

CEDAR FALLS -- It was exactly 60 years ago that I last got a flu shot. It wasn't my idea. My mom made me get one. Every year after when flu season came around some doomsday medical person would warn, "if you don't get a shot you might get sick and die."

I'm 66 and still here. Guess what, I have a healthy disrespect for the medical community. This brings me to my opinion of masks. I think masks are more about political correctness than about health care. I know some people want to wear them and i get it, it makes them feel good, virtuous, and they think they care more than those that won't wear one. I know people who work in one of the medical facilities in Black Hawk County and they hate wearing them. They can't say so in public, because they would be invited to work elsewhere. The next time you people in masks see me in the grocery store, keep this in mind: I don't want to kill you, I don't carry a sign that says "Gimme $50 and i won't cough on you." I'll stay out of your way if you stay out of mine.