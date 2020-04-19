Letter: Wear masks

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- I wish to encourage everyone to request their local retail outlets, particularly grocery and drug stores, to require their employees to wear masks. I am not a medical professional, but I encourage everyone to follow their advice. It has been shown that the areas that have been most successful in slowing the progress of this deadly virus have been those that have implemented the most stringent measures, especially social distancing.

I understand that masks are effective in protecting others by limiting the transmission of the virus through droplets that become airborne and land on surfaces touched by others. Clerks are potentially key in this transmission process and they too would be protected to some degree. I also encourage customers to wear masks. Let's beat this virus by following wise policy ourselves and not waiting for orders from above which may never come. Be well, everybody.