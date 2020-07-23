Letter: Wear a mask

Wear a mask

CEDAR FALLS -- I don't know how to explain to you that you should care for other people. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to sicken and kill people, with no clear end in sight. Antibodies to the disease do not seem to last more than a few weeks, making a vaccine difficult to produce and herd immunity nearly impossible. But a simple, cheap, effective solution does exist -- universal wearing of cloth or medical masks in public spaces. Experts say, and other countries' experience suggests, that this could get the virus under control in four to eight weeks. But we need, as a community, to start caring enough about each other to do this. Even if a mask makes you look unmanly, or like a liberal, or like "the government controls you." Because none of these things matter when someone you love (or you) gets sick, with long-term effects, or dies. Wear a mask, Cedar Valley!