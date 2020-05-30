Letter: Wear a mask

Wear a mask

WATERLOO — I go to the grocery store once a week, donning my mask and using the disinfectant wipes at the door. I am appalled how most people I see are not wearing masks and who get too close to others. Why this has become a political issue baffles me. After spending time in infectious disease and having education about viruses, I can tell you this type of virus won’t go away soon and doesn’t care about state boundaries or what your political party is. The death rate percentage to cases diagnosed in the U.S. stands at 5.8%. This is much higher than any flu season we have ever encountered in our lifetimes and by blowing off masks as protections we are bound to have a dire fall and winter. I foresee a huge spike in the coming weeks due to our lax attitudes towards social distancing and trying to get back to normal. Is it worth the death and suffering we will experience to not wear your mask? The mask is for the protection of others, not just you. If you want to be out and about, set your selfishness aside and wear your mask.