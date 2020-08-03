Letter: Wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARILYN BARIDON

CEDAR FALLS -- I would call myself an evangelical Christian, someone who is committed to family values, fiscally conservative and have even voted Republican in the past. However, none of these things cause me to resist wearing a face mask in public.

Every medical professional I have asked has assured me wearing a face mask is helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The scientific studies I have read also support this.

I am saddened that this has become such a politicized issue. Sure, the CDC told us at the beginning of the virus outbreak that the public did not need to wear masks. However, as they learned more about how the virus spreads, the CDC quickly reversed its stance.

Because there is a possibility that I could have the virus and not know it, I choose to wear a mask in public to protect the lives of those around me. My faith calls me to follow the teachings of the Bible, among which are the call to love my neighbor as myself. As a Christian, wearing a face mask in public seems like a simple and obvious way to practice this teaching.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0