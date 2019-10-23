JUDY CIESIELSKI
WATERLOO --- I am going to speak out on the subject of hoodies. You and I wear hoodies. The presidents of our country wear hoodies. The mayors of our cities wear hoodies. Kids of all ages wear hoodiesa and people of every race, color and creed wear hoodies. I wear a hoodie about every day of the week to keep warm in this cold weather.
If you take wearing hoodies personal when someone mentions wearing hoodies because of criminal activity, you are stereotyping your own race, color and creed. The issue at hand is crime. People who partake of criminal behavior usually wear the hood of his or her hoodie over their faces, or wear a face mask or hat to cover their identity.
So let's celebrate hoodies and wear them proud. I will and I do. Hoodies are not a statement of race, color or creed. Let's not make hoodies a political issue.
