Letter: We the people

DEB JOHNSON

WATERLOO -- Our government at work? How in the world did Vice President Mike Pence think it was fair of him to go into Mayo Clinic without a mask, when the policy of the hospital is everyone wears a mask? Just because he gets tested weekly, an opportunity that the average Joe doesn't have, doesn't mean a few days after the test he couldn't become infected. And now my nephew, who has to go to the Mayo Clinic weekly for his chemo could be exposed.

And now our president and the governor of "Des Moines" don't care that we here in the Cedar Valley get exposed to the coronavirus by allowing Tyson to open back up way too soon. Why is our government not working for We the People?

