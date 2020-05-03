Letter: We the people

WATERLOO -- Our government at work? How in the world did Vice President Mike Pence think it was fair of him to go into Mayo Clinic without a mask, when the policy of the hospital is everyone wears a mask? Just because he gets tested weekly, an opportunity that the average Joe doesn't have, doesn't mean a few days after the test he couldn't become infected. And now my nephew, who has to go to the Mayo Clinic weekly for his chemo could be exposed.