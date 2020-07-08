Letter: We need leadership

Lack of leaders

LA PORTE CITY — Some thoughts on our leaders and the coronavirus. Our beloved governor insists the people of Iowa will do the right thing. Why then do we have traffic laws? Someone will have to explain that to me. Our coronavirus numbers keep climbing, Now we have made New York’s don’t-come-to-our-state list. Looking at New York’s map, we are the only state in the Midwest that is banned. A little too high of expectations of the citizens of Iowa, governor, or or you're just stupid. Let's move on to our president, who insisted July 2 we are getting the virus under control. The guy is totally out of it. On July 1 he insisted the coronavirus is going to sort of just disappear. May we all be so lucky, maybe Mr. Trump will sort of just disappear.