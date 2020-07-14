Letter: Waverly-Shell Rock is better than that

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ERIC WALDSTEIN and DEREK PETH

WAVERLY -- “You should have been George Floyd”, a spectator jeered at Jeremiah Chapman at a Waverly-Shell Rock baseball game. Said differently, “You should have been handcuffed and strangled to death by a police officer, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.” Chapman is the only Black player on the Charles City Baseball team, and Charles City was playing W-SR that game.

We are alumni of W-SR, and these are the words Chapman heard coming from the stands in the community we grew up in. These words are now associated with our beloved high school and hometown. We cannot fully describe the weight, sadness, and responsibility we felt reading that headline.

From what has been reported, there was not an immediate outcry of support for the young person experiencing hate speech. This is appalling.

To Jeremiah Chapman: We join W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth and others who have apologized to you. To the citizens of Waverly, Shell Rock, and people everywhere we pose a question: How is our racism showing up in each of our lives and as a community? What can we do to acknowledge that and work to replace that racism with anti-racist thoughts and behaviors? Starting today.

