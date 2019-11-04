AL CHARLSON
WAVERLY --- Thank you to the Courier for your coverage of the Waverly Mayoral and City Council races. Communication between our elected representatives and ourselves as citizens appears to be a key theme. I have personally visited with each of the incumbents and other Council members regarding a range of issues. We did not always agree but I have consistently been treated respectfully. Actually, I want my elected representatives to make thoughtful decisions with a long-term perspective after considering the full range of information and opinions presented to them. They need to explain the basis for their decisions, but full agreement with every competing point of view is impossible.
Wavering like a willow every time the wind blows leads to chaos. I was disappointed that my Ward 2 Council representative Dan McKenzie decided not to run for re-election. He and I at one point engaged in some intense dialogue. We did not see eye to eye. But his intentional response and follow-up left me totally convinced he was committed to the best interest of Waverly, its citizens, and its employees. Dan's successor would do well to look to him as an example.
