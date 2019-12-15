PAM BERUMEZ
WATERLOO --- In regards to the police surrounding Walnut Court on Dec. 4, I just want to say, "What in the world?"
I don't drive and my sister picked me up from my eight-hour shift. Long story short, why was every side street blocked off all the way up to Conger? I live at Walnut Court where it's usually a very quiet place. Why in God's name was there so much law enforcement? It's like the whole Waterloo Police Department came.
The person causing the problem lives on the fourth floor and on the opposite side of the building where I live. I'm on the first flood and I tried to point this out to the officer who wouldn't let me enter my place! Instead I was told to go to the local gas station until all was clear. I was there nearly 90 minutes. I along with many others are still wondering just why so much law enforcement?
It was totally uncalled for and overblown.
