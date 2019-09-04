JIM CHAPMAN
WATERLOO --- Incentive for living in Waterloo these days might seem negative, but it is the truth. Here are a few examples: 3rd highest city in taxes --- franchise fees are always going up on Midamerican Energy and Mediacom, storm water fees, 5% increase in sanitary sewer fees for the next three years, 2% increase in water fees, $5 a month for recycling fees, 10% raise in garbage rates, sidewalk repair that a lot of people can't afford, streets that a really bad and it looks like the crime rate is going up.
You have free articles remaining.
We have to figure out how to turn this around instead of increasing the cost of living here so people will stay here and move here instead wanting to leave.
I go to all the council meetings, and it seems to me they are always voting for an increase instead on how to fix the problem. Call you council member and let them know how you feel about these problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.