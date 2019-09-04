{{featured_button_text}}

JIM CHAPMAN

WATERLOO --- Incentive for living in Waterloo these days might seem negative, but it is the truth. Here are a few examples: 3rd highest city in taxes --- franchise fees are always going up on Midamerican Energy and Mediacom, storm water fees, 5% increase in sanitary sewer fees for the next three years, 2% increase in water fees, $5 a month for recycling fees, 10% raise in garbage rates, sidewalk repair that a lot of people can't afford, streets that a really bad and it looks like the crime rate is going up.

We have to figure out how to turn this around instead of increasing the cost of living here so people will stay here and move here instead wanting to leave.

I go to all the council meetings, and it seems to me they are always voting for an increase instead on how to fix the problem. Call you council member and let them know how you feel about these problems.

