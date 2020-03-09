Letter: Waterloo airport

DENNIS R. DAMON

WATERLOO -- Remember when the Waterloo airport had numerous flights per day, including non-stop jet flights to and from New York and D.C. Then airline deregulation happened along with a series of airline mergers: from Ozark to TWA to Northwest to Delta to American. Even among those changes we still enjoyed several of them providing regional flights to Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago and St. Louis as well as a non-stop to Denver for a time.

The Waterloo airport was much busier than the Cedar Rapids airport when a forward thinking aviation-minded C.R. mayor pushed for the Eastern Iowa airport, while we stood still. I have always been a loyal user of our beautiful airport's convenient service, despite the changing airlines. Now we have a few daily flights to Chicago.

While we complain and talk about getting more flights, the Dubuque Regional Airport just applied for and won a grant to provide American service West to Denver.

How could this happen? Why didn't we get a grant? Why don't surrounding cities like Waverly and Cedar Falls provide funding for a "Cedar Valley Regional Airport?"

Do we need a new or more progressive, aggressive airport management as well as area funding support?

