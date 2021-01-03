LETTER: Warp speed a success

JOHN KEARNEY
WATERLOO -- A Bloomberg Opinion editorial board article, reprinted in the Dec. 28 issue of The Courier, claims that “the backlash against simple and effective public-health measures has been perhaps the biggest and most glaring weakness in the U.S. COVID-19 response.” The editorial board thinks the Trump administration has shown poor leadership in combating the COVID-19 virus. But what about President Trump’s leadership in forging a partnership between the private and public sectors, culminating in Operation Warp Speed? Wasn’t that an “effective public-health measure?” Ten months ago, who would have believed that a vaccine would be on the scene this quickly? Why not give credit where credit is due?
The Bloomberg editorial is accompanied by a cartoon, “Sisyphus 2020,” portraying Uncle Sam rolling a ball (the COVID-19 virus) up a hill. The cartoon is misleading and unfair. In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned by the gods for a moral transgression. His punishment was rolling a boulder repeatedly up a steep hill, only for it to roll back down. The Sisyphus story illustrates an absurd, meaningless activity that accomplishes nothing. But there is nothing absurd or meaningless about the swift arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is an unprecedented, monumental achievement.