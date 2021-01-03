LETTER: Warp speed a success

WATERLOO -- A Bloomberg Opinion editorial board article, reprinted in the Dec. 28 issue of The Courier, claims that “the backlash against simple and effective public-health measures has been perhaps the biggest and most glaring weakness in the U.S. COVID-19 response.” The editorial board thinks the Trump administration has shown poor leadership in combating the COVID-19 virus. But what about President Trump’s leadership in forging a partnership between the private and public sectors, culminating in Operation Warp Speed? Wasn’t that an “effective public-health measure?” Ten months ago, who would have believed that a vaccine would be on the scene this quickly? Why not give credit where credit is due?