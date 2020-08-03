LETTER: Ward 1 unrepresented

Klein’s tendency to throw her colleagues under the bus is rewarded with the losing side of votes; unable to get the support she needs to make changes. Klein is aware of the predicament, frequently mentioning it. One of her Facebook posts begins, “One is the loneliest number ...” In a Courier guest column regarding the city budget, Klein states, “I did not submit a budget … in side consultations, it was clear that my ideas were not welcome.” (3/29/20) One would think that awareness would lead to changes that increase approachability. However, Klein’s recent Facebook squabble with Courier writer Tim Jamison (confusing the results of an engineering study with the reporter's opinion) indicates otherwise.