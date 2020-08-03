LETTER: Ward 1 unrepresented

ROB WEISS
WATERLOO -- It’s embarrassing to be a resident of Ward 1 in Waterloo. I love my neighborhood, but due to the constant quarreling of our council member, Margaret Klein, our ward is essentially unrepresented in city policy making.
Klein’s tendency to throw her colleagues under the bus is rewarded with the losing side of votes; unable to get the support she needs to make changes. Klein is aware of the predicament, frequently mentioning it. One of her Facebook posts begins, “One is the loneliest number ...” In a Courier guest column regarding the city budget, Klein states, “I did not submit a budget … in side consultations, it was clear that my ideas were not welcome.” (3/29/20) One would think that awareness would lead to changes that increase approachability. However, Klein’s recent Facebook squabble with Courier writer Tim Jamison (confusing the results of an engineering study with the reporter's opinion) indicates otherwise.
How can one expect to have a seat at the table if seemingly no one wants to be in the same room with you? Being an elected official requires one to be cordial and work collaboratively despite disagreements. I hope in the future the citizens of Ward 1 can have their voices heard over the bravado of this council member banging her drum.
