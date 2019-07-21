{{featured_button_text}}

MARY REINKING

OELWEIN --- I recently saw that Abby Finkenauer voted for amendments to repeal the AUMF and prevent the president from attacking Iran without congressional authorization. I applaud her for taking action to help put the power to go to war back into the hands of Congress.

The War Powers Act passed in 1973 gives Congress 60 days to vote on military operations.

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the sole power to declare war.

On Sept. 14, 2001, just weeks after the attacks of Sept. 11 the Authorization for Use of Military Force, referred to as the AUMF, was passed authorizing the use of the U.S. Armed Forces against those responsible for the attacks on Sept. 11.

It was a piece of legislation meant to apply only to those involved in or harboring those who were involved in the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.

Since 2001, the AUMF has been used by three presidents to justify 41 operations in 19 countries without input from congress. This goes beyond its purpose and intent.

The House Appropriations Committee has recently passed bipartisan amendments that would repeal the AUMF and give Congress 8 months to draft new legislation addressing ongoing wars.

