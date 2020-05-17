Letter: Wake-up call
0 comments

Letter: Wake-up call

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHYLLIS BROWN

WATERLOO -- "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." -- 2 Chronicles 7:14

God is speaking to us and we need to listen and obey. It is sad when sports stadiums are full and churches are not. This horrible virus could be a wake-up call. America, please wake up before it is forever too late.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: LETTER: Another outbreak
Letters

UPDATE: LETTER: Another outbreak

  • Updated

Editor's Note: According to the CDC, four regions of the world are certified polio free — the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Western…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News