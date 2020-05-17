Letter: Wake-up call

PHYLLIS BROWN
WATERLOO -- "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." -- 2 Chronicles 7:14
God is speaking to us and we need to listen and obey. It is sad when sports stadiums are full and churches are not. This horrible virus could be a wake-up call. America, please wake up before it is forever too late.
