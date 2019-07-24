STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO --- In Los Angeles, 21 MS-13 gang members (19 illegals) were charged with the murders of at least seven people. Hmm, who warned us about them?
A Kenyan alien has been charged with murdering 12 elderly Texas women. Authorities have reopened 750 similar cases, some possibly involving him. Might their deaths have received more national media coverage if a MAGA hat had been worn by the assailants? Last year, Mollie Tibbetts effectively had her vote “suppressed”, as she was violently “separated from her family” by yet another illegal. Ironically, in some American cities, non-citizens are already allowed to vote in local elections.
My take? Neither Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nor Nancy Pelosi give a tinker’s damn about those deaths. They’re off to their next press conference, screeching about America’s “institutional racism,” grateful that their salaries aren’t tied to serious legislation.
America’s illegal alien crisis amounts to this: Some people weren’t taught the simple lesson we instill in children standing in line at the school drinking fountain: “Wait your turn.” “Don’t cut in line.”
To do otherwise is rude, unfair, uncivilized. Perhaps 21 million illegals have successfully and flagrantly violated our immigration laws. The implicit message to those applicants patiently waiting in line? “Suckers!”
