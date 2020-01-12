Letter: Voting rights

WATERLOO -- Kim Reynolds keeps saying she wants an amendment and not an executive order to restore voting rights to felons. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping her from signing an executive order like Vilsack signed in 2005 that restored voting rights to felons after their sentences were served.

Branstad, of course, rescinded this order and threw everything for a loop (even though felons who were discharged prior to 2005 can vote still). She is under pressure to let felons who have done their time to vote, but she’s sure dragging her feet!

As of now, Iowa is only one of a few states that does not automatically restore a felon’s right to vote upon discharge of his or her sentence. Why are Republicans so intent on keeping those who have served their time from voting? Currently she is approving restorations one by one. There are only 347 applications that have been sent to her. That does not touch the 52,000 others who should be able to vote after they have paid their debt to society.