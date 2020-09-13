LETTER: Voter suppression

CEDAR FALLS -- At the tail end of the short legislative session, Republicans in the Legislature stabbed Iowans in the back by passing a series of measures aimed at restricting absentee voting for the upcoming election. They have the incorrect notion that absentee voting favors Democratic candidates and that (Secretary of State Paul) Pate had hurt their party’s chances when he sent the absentee ballot request form to all registered voters for the June primary. Unfortunately, their hyperpartisanship blinded them to the point that they made a policy decision that ultimately benefited no one. Research has shown that voting by mail doesn’t substantially advantage either party -- they were simply wrong in their assumptions. But what they did was show us that they are willing to make voting harder during a pandemic in order to take away any perceived advantage they saw. How can we expect the Legislature to make good policy that will benefit all Iowans (or at least as many of us as possible), if those controlling it can’t even be trusted not to try to repress votes during a pandemic that, as of this writing, has killed 1,174 of us?