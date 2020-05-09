Letter: Vote411

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHERIE DARGAN

President, League of Women Voters of Black Hawk/Bremer Counties

CEDAR FALLS -- Vote411 provides voters with information about most of the candidates on the ballot for the June 2 primary election. Voters can also register to vote, check their registration status, and see the ballot for upcoming elections. If voters have moved, changed their names, or changed parties, they need to update their registration.

For this primary election, we are being asked to vote absentee if possible. You will find information about how to get your absentee ballot, register to vote, and who will be on your ballot at this website, https://www.vote411.org/.

The Iowa League of Women Voters wants you to educate yourself and then vote in the June 2 primary election.

