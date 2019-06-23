JIM and CORRINE BROWN
CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls is growing. No matter where you look; quality of life, parks, economic development, population, and pride all point to growth. This is due to the long term and impactful decisions our community has made throughout our history. The vote on June 25 is no exception. Cedar Falls has the opportunity to build a new high school that matches our incredible commitment to education that’s been at our core since its founding.
You have free articles remaining.
As I speak with people throughout Cedar Falls it’s inspiring to live in a city with great civic pride. Business leaders convey the challenges to attract top talent and point to our current high school as a large barrier. This issue will not go away and will only get more expensive if delayed. As we continue to grow, in every metric, we need a new high school that best represents our community. It is time for our community to make another long term and impactful decision in deciding where we send our kids to be educated. Please join me in voting YES on June 25. Our community has to answer a question; if not now, when?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.