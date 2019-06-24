ROY JUSTIS
CEDAR FALLS --- A common sense vote should tell you a new high school in Cedar Falls is long overdue! We returned to live in Cedar Falls just a few years ago after a 50-year absence. We both graduated from Cedar Falls High. That is the same building that continues to try to serve the students of today, and doing so after 13 additions and almost 60 years later.
Voting no will tell me you really don't care about the future of today's students. Facts have been presented outlining the many reasons a new and modern facility is needed, but the "no signs" popping up around town have identified the "We don't really care" group.
You have free articles remaining.
Sorry friends, I can't understand how reasonable people can turn their backs on our future. I really feel sorry for you. Today's students need our help, and turning our backs on them with a rejection of their future shouts volumes about us. I vote yes to future graduates of Cedar Falls High School!
cess cannot be granted by fairy-tale politicos or mandated by government bureaucrats. Personal efforts determine personal results.
Congress appears most accomplished at can-kicking, partisan gridlock, indecision, personal enrichment and burying taxpayers in unsustainable debt. A raise, or better solution? Slash congressional pay, term limits on ballots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.