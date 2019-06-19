BOB JUSTIS
CEDAR FALLS --- I want to thank the Cedar Falls Board of Education and the citizens of Cedar Falls for providing tremendous schools for our kids over many years. I encourage Cedar Falls residents to take some time this summer to look at the facilities you have made possible. At the elementary and junior high level we have continued to build new when necessary and remodel when needed. Unfortunately, we can’t make the same claim about our high school. Safety and security is lacking. Parking has grown into the residential area where home owners have become “lot attendants.”
Just 26% of the school has air conditioning. Wait and build a new high school later? How much later? When will it be the “right time” to build a new high school? With the cost increasing an estimated $3.3 million per year, delay doesn’t seem to be the smart or fair thing to do on behalf of our kids and those who educate them. Can we afford to build it? That’s not the question. I think the question is can we afford NOT to build it?
Invest in success and vote “yes” June 25.
