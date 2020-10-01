 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote out GOP in Iowa
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vote out GOP in Iowa

PAMELA R. HAYES

CEDAR FALLS -- When I moved to Iowa from a southern state a number of years ago, I was told Iowa had a history of good, fair, clean government, concerned with the needs of all its citizens. Over the years, I have seen this valuable heritage change. With Iowa being governed for a number of years by Republican governors and a Republic majority in the House, I now see a state government that does not put a priority on education, health care, mental health, the rights of workers, children's needs, fair compensation, or a sustainable climate for our children and grandchildren. The changes in the state budgets tell the story of priorities clearly. I urge all citizens to help break the stranglehold that Republicans have over our state government, and vote for those whose priorities will move us back into being a state whose government values all its citizens.

