Letter: Vote out GOP in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS -- When I moved to Iowa from a southern state a number of years ago, I was told Iowa had a history of good, fair, clean government, concerned with the needs of all its citizens. Over the years, I have seen this valuable heritage change. With Iowa being governed for a number of years by Republican governors and a Republic majority in the House, I now see a state government that does not put a priority on education, health care, mental health, the rights of workers, children's needs, fair compensation, or a sustainable climate for our children and grandchildren. The changes in the state budgets tell the story of priorities clearly. I urge all citizens to help break the stranglehold that Republicans have over our state government, and vote for those whose priorities will move us back into being a state whose government values all its citizens.