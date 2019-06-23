ALLEN HAYS
CEDAR FALLS --- Iowa's unfortunate law requiring a 60% majority to pass bond issues enables a minority of voters to veto projects supported by most members of a community. In the upcoming June 25 vote on the Cedar Falls school bond issue, there is a vocal minority speaking out against it. I call them the "No Tax Know Nothings" because they don't want to pay even an extra dollar in taxes, no matter how worthy and necessary the project.
Cedar Falls certainly needs a new high school and I believe that most citizens agree. However, the most important thing is for those who do agree to get out and vote next Tuesday. That way we won't allow a few noisy nay sayers to veto a much needed project.
