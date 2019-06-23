{{featured_button_text}}

LARRY WYCKOFF

CEDAR FALLS --- In what universe does a $86 million business (Cedar Falls Board of Education) not have specifications for a new, $112-million building, when they have the wife of the architect sitting on the board?

But, according to their lawyers, this is not a conflict of interest! Uh? They say that the new, unspecified building will hold 1,400 kids when the present school has a capacity of 1,500? When I graduated in 1970, I was part of a 472-member class. The Class of 2019 had less than 400. This city is not growing exponentially!

Why don't they also have a plan to repair/remodel the current school for a fraction of the millions they say it will cost? You don't have to be an accountant to know that remodeling is always a fraction of new cost.

Dr. Andy Pattee did the same thing in Charles City and is using the citizens of Cedar Falls to promote him to the next level of higher populated school districts, is my prediction.

Vote no June 25 or go down to the Courthouse, and vote early to keep your taxes from going through the roof.

