Letter: Vote in person

CEDAR FALLS -- Donald Trump and the GOP are working overtime to nullify your legal right to vote safely. Don't let them steal your vote! A reminder that any registered Black Hawk County voter can safely vote in-person at any of the county satellite voting locations in the next few weeks. These locations include the UNI-Dome, Western Home, Cedar Valley Sportsplex, North Star Community and the Black Hawk County Courthouse. Dates and times vary and can be found on the county elections website or any media site. Remember vote early in-person but only vote once.