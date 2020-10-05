 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote in person
0 comments

Letter: Vote in person

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

LINDA WILSON

CEDAR FALLS -- Donald Trump and the GOP are working overtime to nullify your legal right to vote safely. Don't  let them steal your vote! A reminder that any registered Black Hawk County voter can safely vote in-person at any of the county satellite voting locations in the next few weeks. These locations include the UNI-Dome, Western Home, Cedar Valley Sportsplex, North Star Community and the Black Hawk County Courthouse. Dates and times vary and can be found on the county elections website or any media site. Remember vote early in-person but only vote once.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News