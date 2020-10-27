Letter: Vote GOP, keep America great

RICHARD PINT

CEDAR FALLS -- President Trump and all his family have been disrespected and slandered for one reason and one reason only. He won.

What has Joe Biden done to help the middle class? What has Biden ever done for Blacks when he and Obama were in office? What have Democrats done for people of color except for giving illegals more rights? For decades, cities that have the most homeless, most crimes, murders, and the worst city schools are all run by Democrats.

Democrats want to defund the police, send social workers to crime scenes, raise taxes for more handouts, support abortion, even botched abortions where a baby is aborted and is alive and left lying to die. They want religion out of schools and even shut down churches.

Democrats want to change the Constitution, abolish the Electoral College, open borders, and give immediate citizenship for illegals.