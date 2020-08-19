Letter: Vote fraud rare

CEDAR FALLS -- Dennis Clayson’s op-ed (Aug. 16) employs the popular tricks of misdirection and half-truths. He cites anecdotal testimony from a voter whose household received three ballots as proof fraud runs rampant in vote-by-mail, because said voter could have “voted three times.” What he failed to tell you is in every state, every election official has procedures in place to detect and prevent election fraud. First, each voter must include personal identifying information (address, birthday, and driver’s license number or last four digits of a Social Security number) and, often, a signature on return envelops that are compared against voter registration records. Second, barcodes on ballot envelopes allow voters to track their ballots and officials to identify voters who vote more than once, either by accident or on purpose. Third, secure drop-off boxes and USPS mailboxes limit the chance of ballot tampering, as does the ability of voters to track their ballots through the mail. Fourth, harsh penalties and fines significantly deter voter fraud. Finally, traditional, in-person ballot casting acts as a backup and check upon the mail-in ballot. For all of these reasons, voter fraud amounts to only .0025% (372 possible cases found in 14.6 million votes).