Letter: Vote for Youngblut

Vote for Youngblut

WATERLOO -- I am writing in support of Harold Youngblut for the Iowa Senate. I have known Harold for a number of years, both personally and professionally, and I know him to be an honest and hard-working individual. Harold was born and raised in the Cedar Valley and has spent his whole life working and investing in the Cedar Valley. He is a dedicated family man who has been married to Amy for 42 years and raised 5 children and 9 grandkids. Harold farms his family’s farm and is a lifelong John Deere customer! He was responsible for the development of the former Waterloo Greyhound Park area, which has been a huge benefit to the Cedar Valley. Harold used his business abilities to negotiate an agreement with the Meskwaki Nation and the National Cattle Congress. He can take that successful business experience to Des Moines and use it to work with folks on both sides of the aisle for the betterment of the Cedar Valley. Unlike other candidates, Harold has not accepted any PAC money, so he will be working for the Cedar Valley, not some outside agenda. Please join me in voting for Harold Youngblut on Tuesday, Nov. 3.