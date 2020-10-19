LETTER: Vote for Trelka

WATERLOO -- On Nov. 3 the voters of Black Hawk County will elect a new sheriff. This position requires a citizen with character. Dan Trelka will build the morale of the Sheriff's Office. News outlets have misinterpreted Trelka’s statements about his positions and qualifications. Trelka will treat the people in his jail with dignity and respect. He will develop relationships with the people of our community to get their feedback on needed improvements. Trelka understands the need for rehabilitation. His experience as chief of police has exposed him to the work needing to be done with repeat offenders. Trelka desires to provide former inmates and individuals with community support and resources in order that they become successful citizens. Working with foster children and their birth families he has proven how a little help goes a long way. Trelka is a highly qualified candidate. He is deeply committed to serving you as sheriff. He understands the need to put politics aside, in order that he may make the best decisions possible for the community as a whole. The choice in this race is clear, not ambiguous: Trelka would better serve the people of Black Hawk County as county sheriff.