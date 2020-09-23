LETTER: Vote for Tony Thompson

Vote Thompson

CEDAR FALLS -- As the COVID-19 virus began spreading, Sheriff Tony Thompson's local briefings brought needed clarity to our county. With his dual role with Homeland Security, he brought our county health department in to examine Tyson's situation. More importantly, he went back and he and Tyson together showed the safety improvements to employees and our community. It was the same collaborative effort that Thompson made in working with mental health agencies to reduce jail costs and slow the revolving door for his inmates with mental illness.