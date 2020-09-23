 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote for Tony Thompson
0 comments

LETTER: Vote for Tony Thompson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Vote Thompson

JUDY MEYERS

CEDAR FALLS -- As the COVID-19 virus began spreading, Sheriff Tony Thompson's local briefings brought needed clarity to our county. With his dual role with Homeland Security, he brought our county health department in to examine Tyson's situation. More importantly, he went back and he and Tyson together showed the safety improvements to employees and our community. It was the same collaborative effort that Thompson made in working with mental health agencies to reduce jail costs and slow the revolving door for his inmates with mental illness.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News